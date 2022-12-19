Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adaptive in the face of adversity: Matthew Scholten, Human Resource Assistant [Image 1 of 2]

    Adaptive in the face of adversity: Matthew Scholten, Human Resource Assistant

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Jennie Wilson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Matthew Scholten poses with one of his WFL trophies and his Chiefs helmet at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District headquarters on Dec. 19, 2022. | Photo by Jennie Wilson, Kansas City District Visual Information

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 16:50
    Photo ID: 7581147
    VIRIN: 221219-A-ZR166-005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.66 MB
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adaptive in the face of adversity: Matthew Scholten, Human Resource Assistant [Image 2 of 2], by Jennie Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adaptive in the face of adversity: Matthew Scholten, Human Resource Assistant
    Adaptive in the face of adversity: Matthew Scholten, Human Resource Assistant

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Adaptive in the face of adversity: Matthew Scholten, Human Resource Assistant

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    people
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK
    wheelchair football

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT