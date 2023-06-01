Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fake Social Media Accounts

    Fake Social Media Accounts

    ROBINS AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Fake Social Media Accounts graphic created as a promotional.advertisement that supports a story publish to the Air Force Web for the general publi, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan 6, 20223. This graphic was created as a TASK for Public Affairs in support of a story about Fake Social Media Accounts and how to identify them. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 14:38
    Photo ID: 7580873
    VIRIN: 230106-F-ML705-0001
    Resolution: 3200x1800
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fake Social Media Accounts, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Social Media
    AFRC
    Identify
    Accounts
    Fake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT