    Naturalization Ceremony at RTC

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony inside the Recruit Memorial Chapel at Recruit Training Command (RTC). More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 13:48
    Photo ID: 7580729
    VIRIN: 230105-N-LN782-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naturalization Ceremony at RTC, by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RTC Recruits Naturalization

