    US, UK partnership demonstrates artificial intelligence technology

    ROME LABORATORY, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2022

    Photo by Marc DeNofio 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    From left: Patrick Fisher and Vladimir Omelko, members of the artificial intelligence, or AI, taskforce from the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, examine AI models with Dr. Nicholas del Rio and Harry Hartenstine at the U.S. National Training Centre in Fort Irwin, California, Nov. 4, 2022. AFRL, in partnership with the U.K.’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, demonstrated state-of-the-art technology at two military exercises in November and December 2022 as part of a joint U.K-U.S. collaboration on autonomy and AI. (U.S. Air Force photo).

    UK
    AFRL
    Partnership
    Artificial Intelligence

