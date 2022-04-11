Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, UK partnership demonstrates artificial intelligence technology

    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.04.2022

    Photo by Marc DeNofio 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Uncrewed aerial vehicles prep for deployment with artificial intelligence, or AI, toolbox payload technology as part of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, or Dstl, HYDRA project trials on Salisbury Plain, U.K., Nov. 4, 2022. This demonstration showed how the AI toolbox adapts to new data sources, platforms and operating locations to provide rapid updates to the AI deployed onto autonomous systems. The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory partnered with Dstl to demonstrate state-of-the-art AI technology in this military exercise. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 11:53
    This work, US, UK partnership demonstrates artificial intelligence technology, by Marc DeNofio

    UK
    AFRL
    Partnership
    Artificial Intelligence

