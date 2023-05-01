Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the Lowcountry

    The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the Lowcountry

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmonet Holmes 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 157th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, fly over the Charleston Harbor in support of mission generation exercise in Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and rapidly demonstrated the wing’s ability to generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmonet Holmes)

    This work, The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the Lowcountry [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jasmonet Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment
    MG23

