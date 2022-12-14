Airmen from the 321st Contingency Response Squadron don gas masks during Exercise Slimy Griffin Dec. 14, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The 621st Contingency Response Wing is highly-specialized in training and rapidly deploying personnel globally to quickly open airfields and establish, expand, sustain, and coordinate air mobility operations in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 10:31 Photo ID: 7580419 VIRIN: 221214-F-XJ149-905 Resolution: 3949x2630 Size: 4.39 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Slimy Griffin 2022 [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.