    Slimy Griffin 2022 [Image 15 of 19]

    Slimy Griffin 2022

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Blake Compton, 521st Contingency Response Squadron aerial port specialist, gives a send off during Exercise Slimy Griffin on Dec. 14, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The 621st Contingency Response Wing is highly-specialized in training and rapidly deploying personnel globally to quickly open airfields and establish, expand, sustain, and coordinate air mobility operations in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

    TAGS

    621 CRW
    321 CRS
    Slimy Griffin

