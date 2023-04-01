Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Petty Officer Enjoys Leadership, Teamwork aboard Cherry Point Clinic

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Petty Officer Second Class Davise Angevine serves as the Work Center Supervisor of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Material Management Department along with a variety of additional duties. He enjoys the leadership role entrusted to him and credits teamwork for his success.

