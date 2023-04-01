Petty Officer Second Class Davise Angevine serves as the Work Center Supervisor of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Material Management Department along with a variety of additional duties. He enjoys the leadership role entrusted to him and credits teamwork for his success.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 08:48 Photo ID: 7580296 VIRIN: 230104-N-KJ310-001 Resolution: 5548x3704 Size: 2.26 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Hometown: THOMSON, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Petty Officer Enjoys Leadership, Teamwork aboard Cherry Point Clinic, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.