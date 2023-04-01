Petty Officer Second Class Davise Angevine serves as the Work Center Supervisor of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Material Management Department along with a variety of additional duties. He enjoys the leadership role entrusted to him and credits teamwork for his success.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 08:48
|Photo ID:
|7580296
|VIRIN:
|230104-N-KJ310-001
|Resolution:
|5548x3704
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Hometown:
|THOMSON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Petty Officer Enjoys Leadership, Teamwork aboard Cherry Point Clinic, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Petty Officer Enjoys Leadership, Teamwork aboard Cherry Point Clinic
No keywords found.
