U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keanu Kemp, a weapons load crew chief with the 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, competes in the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s fourth quarter load competition at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 5, 2023. The quarterly load competition tests the knowledge and tactical proficiency of 33rd AMXS weapons load crews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)
Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 08:30
Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
This work, 33rd AMXS 4th quarter load competition, by A1C Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
