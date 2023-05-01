33rd AMXS 4th quarter load competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keanu Kemp, a weapons load crew chief with the 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, competes in the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s fourth quarter load competition at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 5, 2023. The quarterly load competition tests the knowledge and tactical proficiency of 33rd AMXS weapons load crews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

