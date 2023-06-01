230106-N-PA221-1064 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 6, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Endrit Djonbalaj, from Yonkers, N.Y., carries a tool box across the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 08:29 Photo ID: 7580285 VIRIN: 230106-N-PA221-1064 Resolution: 4673x3115 Size: 5.21 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Prepares Tools [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.