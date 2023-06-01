Sailors Secure Wooden Block

230106-N-NX635-1115 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 06, 2023) U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain's Mate Derek Hoffman, from Reading, Penn., and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Kelly Wood, from Philadelphia, secure the wooden block to a pelican hook in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea. Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

