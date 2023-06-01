Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Secure Wooden Block [Image 19 of 21]

    Sailors Secure Wooden Block

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230106-N-NX635-1115 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 06, 2023) U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain's Mate Derek Hoffman, from Reading, Penn., and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Kelly Wood, from Philadelphia, secure the wooden block to a pelican hook in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea. Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Secure Wooden Block [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Replenishment At Sea
    Nimitz
    Hangar Bay
    Navy

