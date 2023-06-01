230106-N-NX635-1052 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 6, 2023) U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain's Mate Derek Hoffman, right, from Reading, Penn., and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Kelly Wood, from Philadelphia, collect the messenger line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 08:29 Photo ID: 7580275 VIRIN: 230106-N-NX635-1052 Resolution: 6665x3749 Size: 5.44 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Retrieve Messenger Line [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.