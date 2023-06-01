230106-N-NX635-1088 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 6, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors heave line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 08:29 Photo ID: 7580274 VIRIN: 230106-N-NX635-1088 Resolution: 6142x4387 Size: 4.63 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Heave Into Line [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.