230106-N-PA221-1214 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 6, 2023) U.S. Navy Airman Vanessa Schofield, from Swansboro, N.C., removes chains from a forklift in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 08:29
|Photo ID:
|7580272
|VIRIN:
|230106-N-PA221-1214
|Resolution:
|5157x3438
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailor Unchains A Forklift [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
