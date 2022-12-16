Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania [Image 26 of 29]

    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    12.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conduct a fisheries boarding in the Federated States of Micronesia exclusive economic zone on Nov. 16, 2022. The Frederick Hatch crew completed a 41-day 7100-nautical mile expeditionary patrol throughout Oceania returning home in time for Christmas 2022. Under Operations Rematau and Blue Pacific, this patrol countered illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the exclusive economic zones of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Nauru by enforcing applicable laws, regulations, and individual countries' sovereignty. The crew strengthened partnerships through established bilateral maritime law enforcement agreements, shiprider operations, subject matter exchanges, and community engagements. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 03:53
    Photo ID: 7580164
    VIRIN: 221216-G-IA651-507
    Resolution: 2000x1334
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: FM
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania [Image 29 of 29], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) completes expeditionary patrol in Oceania, home for Christmas

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IUU fishing
    Blue Pacific
    expeditionary patrol
    WPC 1143
    Rematau

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT