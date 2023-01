U.S. Army Sgt. Monica Laverdure, an Animal Care Specialist with Public Health Activity (PHA) Japan, Iwakuni Branch, prepares to inspect a military-working dog at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 4, 2023. Laverdure, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, is one of the few Soldiers stationed on MCAS Iwakuni’s veterinary treatment facility where she works to keep both military working dogs and personal pets on the air station healthy and active. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 02:35 Photo ID: 7580118 VIRIN: 230104-M-HK148-1028 Resolution: 2893x4340 Size: 2.9 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Canine’s Best Friend: U.S. Army Soldier embraces job as Animal Care Specialist on MCAS Iwakuni [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Micah Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.