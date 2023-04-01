Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canine’s Best Friend: U.S. Army Soldier embraces job as Animal Care Specialist on MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Army Sgt. Monica Laverdure, an Animal Care Specialist with Public Health Activity (PHA) Japan, Iwakuni Branch, feeds a military-working dog health supplements at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 4, 2023. Laverdure, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, is one of the few Soldiers stationed on MCAS Iwakuni’s veterinary treatment facility where she works to keep both military working dogs and personal pets on the air station healthy and active. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

    Canine&rsquo;s Best Friend: U.S. Army Soldier embraces job as Animal Care Specialist on MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Veterinarian
    Animal Care Specialist
    U.S.Army
    Faces of Iwakuni
    PHA-J

