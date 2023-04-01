Canine’s Best Friend: U.S. Army Soldier embraces job as Animal Care Specialist on MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Army Sgt. Monica Laverdure, an Animal Care Specialist with Public Health Activity (PHA) Japan, Iwakuni Branch, writes down notes on a military-working dog’s health at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 4, 2023. Laverdure, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, is one of the few Soldiers stationed on MCAS Iwakuni’s veterinary treatment facility where she works to keep both military working dogs and personal pets on the air station healthy and active. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

