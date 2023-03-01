USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Sailors conduct maintenance

230103-N-AR554-1028 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 3, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman Makenzie Aguirre, right, from Hobbs, New Mexico and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Rais Sadiq, from Jacksonville, Florida, inspect a fire suppression system aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

