230103-N-AR554-1028 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 3, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman Makenzie Aguirre, right, from Hobbs, New Mexico and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Rais Sadiq, from Jacksonville, Florida, inspect a fire suppression system aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 23:21
|Photo ID:
|7580073
|VIRIN:
|230103-N-AR554-1028
|Resolution:
|4483x2984
|Size:
|812.17 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|HOBBS, NM, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT