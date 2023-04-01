USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance

230104-N-OE145-1078 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 4, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Destinee Dukes from Darlington, South Carolina, places a cloth in lagging paste on the fantail aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 4. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Brown)

