USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance

230104-N-OE145-1029 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 4, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s (Handling) 3rd Class Glenda Chavarria, from Las Vegas, wipes down the floor in preparation to lay a polyresin compound aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 4. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Brown)
|01.04.2023
|01.05.2023 23:21
|7580069
|230104-N-OE145-1029
|3194x3171
|741.17 KB
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|1
|0
