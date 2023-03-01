230103-N-OE145-1068 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 3, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Rais Sadiq, left, from Jacksonville, Florida and Damage Controlman Fireman Makenzie Aguirre from Hobbs, New Mexico, inspect a fire suppression system aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 23:21
|Photo ID:
|7580068
|VIRIN:
|230103-N-OE145-1068
|Resolution:
|5956x4613
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Hometown:
|HOBBS, NM, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
