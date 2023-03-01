Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 16 of 21]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Sailors conduct maintenance

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230103-N-OE145-1068 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 3, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Rais Sadiq, left, from Jacksonville, Florida and Damage Controlman Fireman Makenzie Aguirre from Hobbs, New Mexico, inspect a fire suppression system aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Brown)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 23:21
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Hometown: HOBBS, NM, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
