USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Sailors conduct maintenance

230103-N-OE145-1048 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 3, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman Makenzie Aguirre, from Hobbs, New Mexico inventories a fire suppression system aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Brown)

