230103-N-OE145-1004 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 3, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Eric Emery conducts maintenance on an Aqueous Film-Forming Foam station aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 23:21
|Photo ID:
|7580066
|VIRIN:
|230103-N-OE145-1004
|Resolution:
|4481x6714
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT