Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Carrier Strike Group conducts formation sailing with USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) carrier strike group [Image 13 of 21]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Carrier Strike Group conducts formation sailing with USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) carrier strike group

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.03.2023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230103-N-JO823-1061 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 3, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Phil Chitty, public affairs officer, gives a tour of the flight deck to members of the Region Legal Service Office, Western Pacific during a ship tour aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 23:21
    Photo ID: 7580065
    VIRIN: 230103-N-JO823-1061
    Resolution: 5640x3448
    Size: 809.3 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Carrier Strike Group conducts formation sailing with USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) carrier strike group [Image 21 of 21], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform flight deck maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform flight deck maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform flight deck maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander Naval Forces Japan, and his family
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander Naval Forces Japan, and his family
    USS Ronald Reagan’s (CVN 76) personnel department performs daily duties
    USS Ronald Reagan’s (CVN 76) personnel department performs daily duties
    USS Ronald Reagan’s (CVN 76) personnel department performs daily duties
    USS Ronald Reagan’s (CVN 76) personnel department performs daily duties
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for Region Legal Service Office, Western Pacific
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for Region Legal Service Office, Western Pacific
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for Region Legal Service Office, Western Pacific
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Carrier Strike Group conducts formation sailing with USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) carrier strike group
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Sailors conduct maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tour
    CVN 76
    Legal
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT