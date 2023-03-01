USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Carrier Strike Group conducts formation sailing with USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) carrier strike group

230103-N-JO823-1061 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 3, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Phil Chitty, public affairs officer, gives a tour of the flight deck to members of the Region Legal Service Office, Western Pacific during a ship tour aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 23:21
|Photo ID:
|7580065
|VIRIN:
|230103-N-JO823-1061
|Resolution:
|5640x3448
|Size:
|809.3 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
