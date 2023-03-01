USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for Region Legal Service Office, Western Pacific

230103-N-JO823-1118 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 3, 2022) Members of the Region Legal Service Office, Western Pacific pose for a photo in the Ronald Reagan Museum during a ship tour aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

