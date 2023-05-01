Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Sierra Kelly, and 1st Lt. Abigail Miksch, 14th Airlift Squadron pilots, fly a C-17 Globemaster III over the Charleston Harbor during a mission generation exercise, Jan. 5, 2023. During the exercise, the 437th Airlift Wing honed agile combat employment concepts by rehearsing flexible and deterrent response options, like the ability to land in austere environments and quickly accomplish a variety of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 21:56
    Photo ID: 7580027
    VIRIN: 230105-F-XY111-1041
    Resolution: 8066x5377
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise
    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise
    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise
    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise
    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT