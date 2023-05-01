JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sierra Kelly, and 1st Lt. Abigail Miksch, 14th Airlift Squadron pilots, fly a C-17 Globemaster III over the Charleston Harbor during a mission generation exercise, Jan. 5, 2023. During the exercise, the 437th Airlift Wing honed agile combat employment concepts by rehearsing flexible and deterrent response options, like the ability to land in austere environments and quickly accomplish a variety of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

