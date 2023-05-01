Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 5, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 19:10
|Photo ID:
|7579963
|VIRIN:
|230105-D-PM193-1043
|Resolution:
|7870x5247
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Conducts Press Briefing [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT