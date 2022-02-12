Fundraiser auction celebrates 22 years of bringing holiday spirit

293 Reservists and guardsmen gather Dec. 2, 2022, at the Del City American Legion Post 73/ VFW Post 9969 for the 22nd Annual Operation Holiday Spirit Steak Supper. Since 1999, Operation Holiday Spirit has raised more than half a million dollars for 579 families. (Courtesy photos)
