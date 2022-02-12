Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fundraiser auction celebrates 22 years of bringing holiday spirit

    Fundraiser auction celebrates 22 years of bringing holiday spirit

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    513th Air Control Group

    293 Reservists and guardsmen gather Dec. 2, 2022, at the Del City American Legion Post 73/ VFW Post 9969 for the 22nd Annual Operation Holiday Spirit Steak Supper. Since 1999, Operation Holiday Spirit has raised more than half a million dollars for 579 families. (Courtesy photos)

    This work, Fundraiser auction celebrates 22 years of bringing holiday spirit [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

