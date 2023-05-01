Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    436th AW Safety Office garners the AMC Outstanding Achievement Award for Occupational Safety [Image 2 of 2]

    436th AW Safety Office garners the AMC Outstanding Achievement Award for Occupational Safety

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 436th Airlift Wing Occupational Safety Flight pose for a photo outside the Air Mobility Command Museum at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 5, 2023. From the left, Tech. Sgt. Brittany Nowell, occupational safety noncommissioned officer in charge, Tim Hahn, occupational safety specialist, Lorie Bellamy, occupational safety manager, and Tech. Sgt. Bryanna Dahl, occupational safety craftsman, were the recipients of the fiscal year 2022 Air Mobility Command Outstanding Achievement Award for Occupational Safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 15:40
    Photo ID: 7579799
    VIRIN: 230105-F-BO262-1007
    Resolution: 4134x2752
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th AW Safety Office garners the AMC Outstanding Achievement Award for Occupational Safety [Image 2 of 2], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    436th AW Safety Office garners the AMC Outstanding Achievement Award for Occupational Safety
    436th AW Safety Office garners the AMC Outstanding Achievement Award for Occupational Safety

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing
    Mobility Forum
    FY22
    AMC Outstanding Achievement Award for Occupational Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT