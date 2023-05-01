Members of the 436th Airlift Wing Occupational Safety Flight pose for a photo outside the Air Mobility Command Museum at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 5, 2023. From the left, Tech. Sgt. Brittany Nowell, occupational safety noncommissioned officer in charge, Tim Hahn, occupational safety specialist, Lorie Bellamy, occupational safety manager, and Tech. Sgt. Bryanna Dahl, occupational safety craftsman, were the recipients of the fiscal year 2022 Air Mobility Command Outstanding Achievement Award for Occupational Safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2023 15:40 Photo ID: 7579799 VIRIN: 230105-F-BO262-1007 Resolution: 4134x2752 Size: 1.48 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 436th AW Safety Office garners the AMC Outstanding Achievement Award for Occupational Safety [Image 2 of 2], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.