CNAFR Visits Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 Southern California Offshore Range Detachment

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 12, 2022) Rear Adm. Bradley Dunham, Comander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) serves as the reenlisting officer for Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Andrew Guiang, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 Southern California Offshore Range Detachment (SCORE), at the HSC-3 hangar on Naval Base Coronado. HSC-3 SCORE is a Navy Reserve detachment that provides range support on San Clemente Island, most often supporting anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chelsea Milburn)

