CNAFR Visits Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 Southern California Offshore Range Detachment

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 12, 2022) Rear Adm. Bradley Dunham, Comander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) visits with Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 Southern California Offshore Range Detachment (SCORE) at the HSC-3 hangar on Naval Base Coronado. HSC-3 SCORE is a Navy Reserve detachment that provides range support on San Clemente Island, most often supporting anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chelsea Milburn)

