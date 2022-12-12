CNAFR Visits Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 Southern California Offshore Range Detachment

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 12, 2022) Rear Adm. Bradley Dunham, Comander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) visits with Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 Southern California Offshore Range Detachment (SCORE) at the HSC-3 hangar on Naval Base Coronado. HSC-3 SCORE is a Navy Reserve detachment that provides range support on San Clemente Island, most often supporting anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chelsea Milburn)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 14:05
|Photo ID:
|7579632
|VIRIN:
|221213-N-SF984-0009
|Resolution:
|5435x3786
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
