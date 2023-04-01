Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Luke Yates, 63rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, walks towards the boom pod on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, over North Carolina, Jan. 4, 2022. Air refueling enables receiving aircraft to stay in the air longer and avoid landing in combat contested areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

