Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina

An F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, over North Carolina, Jan. 4, 2022. The F-15E is a dual-role fighter capable of reaching targets over long ranges and destroying enemy ground positions. Air refueling provided by tanker aircraft enables the F-15E and other aircraft to stay in the air longer and avoid landing in combat contested areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

