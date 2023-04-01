Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Hunter Maxwell, 63rd Air Refueling Squadron pilot, flies a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, over the Eastern U.S., Jan. 4, 2022. The flying exercise involved refueling F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina. Air refueling enables the F-15E and other aircraft to stay in the air longer and avoid landing in combat contested areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

