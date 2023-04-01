Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina [Image 9 of 12]

    Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Hunter Maxwell, 63rd Air Refueling Squadron pilot, flies a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, over the Eastern U.S., Jan. 4, 2022. The flying exercise involved refueling F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina. Air refueling enables the F-15E and other aircraft to stay in the air longer and avoid landing in combat contested areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 12:05
    Photo ID: 7579510
    VIRIN: 010423-F-TE518-1004
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 14.67 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Air Combat Command
    F-15
    KC-135
    Air Force Reserve
    Airman Magazine

