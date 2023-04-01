Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina

An F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, takes off after receiving fuel midflight over North Carolina, Jan. 4, 2022. The F-15E is a dual-role fighter capable of reaching targets over long ranges and destroying enemy ground positions. Air refueling enables the F-15E and other aircraft to stay in the air longer and avoid landing in combat contested areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

