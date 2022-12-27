Russ Martin, a Volunteer Docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, provides some meaningful interpretation to some of the artifacts and displays located in their exhibit, “The Ten Thousand-Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975.” The museum is one of the museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, and is home to a robust volunteer corps. The museum is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia and is free to visit. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 11:32
|Photo ID:
|7579507
|VIRIN:
|221227-N-TG517-293
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Museum Volunteer in Action [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
