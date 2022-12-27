Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum Volunteer in Action [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Museum Volunteer in Action

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Russ Martin, a Volunteer Docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, provides some meaningful interpretation to some of the artifacts and displays located in their exhibit, “The Ten Thousand-Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975.” The museum is one of the museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, and is home to a robust volunteer corps. The museum is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia and is free to visit. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 12.27.2022
    VIRIN: 221227-N-TG517-293
    This work, Naval Museum Volunteer in Action [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

