An F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, over North Carolina, Jan. 4, 2022. The F-15E is a dual-role fighter capable of reaching targets over long ranges and destroying enemy ground positions. Air refueling provided by tanker aircraft enables the F-15E and other aircraft to stay in the air longer and avoid landing in combat contested areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 12:05
|Photo ID:
|7579505
|VIRIN:
|010423-F-TE518-1011
|Resolution:
|7234x4825
|Size:
|20.7 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT