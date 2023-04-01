Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina [Image 6 of 12]

    Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, over North Carolina, Jan. 4, 2022. The F-15E is a dual-role fighter capable of reaching targets over long ranges and destroying enemy ground positions. Air refueling enables the F-15E and other aircraft to stay in the air longer and avoid landing in combat contested areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 12:05
    Photo ID: 7579504
    VIRIN: 010423-F-TE518-1013
    Resolution: 4482x2988
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina
    Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina
    Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina
    Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina
    Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina
    Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina
    Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina
    Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina
    Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina
    Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina
    Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina
    Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Air Combat Command
    F-15
    KC-135
    Air Force Reserve
    Airman Magazine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT