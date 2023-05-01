AB 201 leadership meets with local key leaders

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Barrett, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, speaks with local Agadez, Niger, leadership during a key leader engagement at AB 201, Jan. 5, 2023. Key leader engagements are a way to increase the partnership between Air Base 201 and its surrounding neighbors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

