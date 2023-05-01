AB 201 leadership meets with local key leaders

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Barrett, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, poses with local Agadez, Niger, leadership, to include the Regional Council President, Sultan, Mayor, and Zone Two commander (COMZONE2), during a key leader engagement at AB 201, Niger, Jan. 5, 2023. Key leader engagements are a way to increase the partnership between Air Base 201 and its surrounding neighbors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

