    AB 201 leadership meets with local key leaders [Image 1 of 7]

    AB 201 leadership meets with local key leaders

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Barrett, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, speaks with local Agadez, Niger, leadership during a key leader engagement at AB 201, Jan. 5, 2023. Key leader engagements are a way to increase the partnership between Air Base 201 and its surrounding neighbors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    TAGS

    Africa
    Partners
    Niger
    strongertogether

