U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Barrett, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, speaks with local Agadez, Niger, leadership during a key leader engagement at AB 201, Jan. 5, 2023. Key leader engagements are a way to increase the partnership between Air Base 201 and its surrounding neighbors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 10:17
|Photo ID:
|7579432
|VIRIN:
|230105-Z-CC902-1087
|Resolution:
|4681x3115
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AB 201 leadership meets with local key leaders [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
