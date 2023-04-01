Nearly 100 Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh returned home from a deployment in Southwest Asia in support of Operation Enduring Sentinel Jan. 4, 2023. The returning Guardsmen arrived in four different KC-135 aircraft and reunited with friends, family and coworkers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 09:30
|Photo ID:
|7579388
|VIRIN:
|230104-Z-NQ177-1151
|Resolution:
|7051x4332
|Size:
|11.96 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment [Image 22 of 22], by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
