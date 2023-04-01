Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment [Image 17 of 22]

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Nearly 100 Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh returned home from a deployment in Southwest Asia in support of Operation Enduring Sentinel Jan. 4, 2023. The returning Guardsmen arrived in four different KC-135 aircraft and reunited with friends, family and coworkers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 09:30
    Photo ID: 7579387
    VIRIN: 230104-Z-NQ177-1138
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.99 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment [Image 22 of 22], by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment
    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family After Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT