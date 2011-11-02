Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRICOM Commander's visit to Ghana, Liberia and Africa Partnership Station West, February 2011 [Image 12 of 12]

    AFRICOM Commander's visit to Ghana, Liberia and Africa Partnership Station West, February 2011

    GHANA

    02.11.2011

    Photo by Africom Pao 

    U.S. Africa Command

    During this visit General William "Kip" Ward received the Distinguished Service Order Medal of the Armed Forces of Liberia presented by Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. He was also was greeted by the Ghanaian acting Chief of Defense Staff Rear Admiral Matthew Quashie after a Honor Guard Ceremony welcoming the general Burma Camp, the General Headquarters of Ghana's military where he visited African partners and U.S. sailors aboard USS Robert G. Bradley.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2011
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 05:44
    Photo ID: 7579277
    VIRIN: 110211-O-DO492-436
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: GH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRICOM Commander's visit to Ghana, Liberia and Africa Partnership Station West, February 2011 [Image 12 of 12], by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFRICOM Commander's visit to Ghana, Liberia and Africa Partnership Station West, February 2011
    AFRICOM Commander's visit to Ghana, Liberia and Africa Partnership Station West, February 2011
    AFRICOM Commander's visit to Ghana, Liberia and Africa Partnership Station West, February 2011
    AFRICOM Commander's visit to Ghana, Liberia and Africa Partnership Station West, February 2011
    AFRICOM Commander's visit to Ghana, Liberia and Africa Partnership Station West, February 2011
    AFRICOM Commander's visit to Ghana, Liberia and Africa Partnership Station West, February 2011
    AFRICOM Commander's visit to Ghana, Liberia and Africa Partnership Station West, February 2011
    AFRICOM Commander's visit to Ghana, Liberia and Africa Partnership Station West, February 2011
    AFRICOM Commander's visit to Ghana, Liberia and Africa Partnership Station West, February 2011
    AFRICOM Commander's visit to Ghana, Liberia and Africa Partnership Station West, February 2011
    AFRICOM Commander's visit to Ghana, Liberia and Africa Partnership Station West, February 2011
    AFRICOM Commander's visit to Ghana, Liberia and Africa Partnership Station West, February 2011

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Africa Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT