AFRICOM Commander's visit to Ghana, Liberia and Africa Partnership Station West, February 2011

During this visit General William "Kip" Ward received the Distinguished Service Order Medal of the Armed Forces of Liberia presented by Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. He was also was greeted by the Ghanaian acting Chief of Defense Staff Rear Admiral Matthew Quashie after a Honor Guard Ceremony welcoming the general Burma Camp, the General Headquarters of Ghana's military where he visited African partners and U.S. sailors aboard USS Robert G. Bradley.
