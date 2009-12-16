Senegal media group visits AFN in Germany, 2009

Senegalese journalists pose for a group photo at the American Forces Network Europe headquarters in Mannheim, Germany, on Dec. 16, 2009. The delegation included four journalists from Senegal, the public affairs officer for the Senegalese Armed Forces, and two U.S. Embassy public affairs representatives, as well the founder of the Paris-based African Advisory Board. (Photo by: Nicole Dalrymple)

Date Taken: 12.16.2009
Location: DE