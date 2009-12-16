Senegalese journalists pose for a group photo at the American Forces Network Europe headquarters in Mannheim, Germany, on Dec. 16, 2009. The delegation included four journalists from Senegal, the public affairs officer for the Senegalese Armed Forces, and two U.S. Embassy public affairs representatives, as well the founder of the Paris-based African Advisory Board. (Photo by: Nicole Dalrymple)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2009
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 03:46
|Photo ID:
|7579252
|VIRIN:
|091216-O-DO492-340
|Resolution:
|3648x2736
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senegal media group visits AFN in Germany, 2009 [Image 2 of 2], by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
